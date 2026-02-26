India Sets Record T20 World Cup Total Against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe began their record chase of 257 runs at 30 for no loss after five overs in their must-win T20 World Cup Super Eights clash on Thursday. Arshdeep Singh's tight initial over and Hardik Pandya's disciplined bowling helped restrict Zimbabwe's early scoring.

Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani steadied the innings with 21 and 11 runs, respectively, as they faced an increasing required run-rate nearing 15 per over. The opening stand remained unbroken despite the mounting pressure.

Earlier, batting first, India achieved an impressive total of 256/4, marking their highest-ever score in T20 World Cup history. Abhishek Sharma blazed to 55 off 30 balls, while Hardik Pandya contributed a swift, unbeaten 50, featuring multiple boundaries and sixes.

