Celebrating Dialects: The Marathi Bolincha Mahotsav in Nashik

The Marathi Bolincha Mahotsav, celebrating the rich dialects of Maharashtra, was held on the eve of the fourth World Marathi Conference in Nashik. Featuring performances like 'Are Sansar Sansar' and 'Jagar Shivbacha', the festival highlighted the cultural heritage and literary contributions of regional dialects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an atmosphere brimming with cultural pride, the Marathi Bolincha Mahotsav was celebrated on Thursday, just before the commencement of the fourth World Marathi Conference in Nashik. The festival was a vibrant showcase of Maharashtra's linguistic diversity and cultural richness.

The event featured notable performances, including 'Are Sansar Sansar', based on the works of Bahinabai Chadhari, and 'Jagar Shivbacha'. Attendees were also treated to traditional art forms such as the Bohada dance, Ahirani songs, Aaradhi folk dance, and powadas illustrating the valiant life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Senior author Madhu Mangesh Karnik, who inaugurated the festival, emphasized the importance of dialects in enriching the Marathi language. He noted that giving prominence to these dialects would significantly contribute to the prosperity of the Marathi language. The Fourth World Marathi Conference is set to run from February 27 to March 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

