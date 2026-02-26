Tripura Launches India’s First State Innovation Mission

In a landmark move to institutionalise innovation-driven governance at the state level, the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog on Thursday launched the country’s first State Innovation Mission (SIM) in Tripura — positioning the northeastern state as a national pilot for decentralised, innovation-led development.

The initiative, rolled out under AIM 2.0 and anchored within NITI Aayog’s State Support Mission (SSM), establishes a long-term institutional framework to help States and Union Territories build inclusive, context-specific innovation ecosystems aligned with national priorities and local economic strengths.

The launch ceremony at the Hapania International Exhibition Centre in Agartala was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Shri Suman Bery, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, and NITI Aayog Member Dr. V.K. Saraswat.

Institutionalising Innovation in Tripura

Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha unveiled a comprehensive roadmap under the State Innovation Mission, marking what officials described as a “structural shift” in the state’s development planning.

Key announcements included:

Institutionalisation of SIM under the Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) as the nodal innovation body

Launch of T-NEST (Tripura – Nurturing Entrepreneurship and Startups) , a dedicated incubation and innovation hub to promote “Make from Tripura” solutions

Establishment of Innovation Centres in all 8 districts, linked to T-NEST, with a special focus on women entrepreneurs and tribal communities

The decentralised structure is designed to ensure that innovation is not limited to urban centres but reaches grassroots communities across districts.

India’s First District Innovator Fellowship

In a first-of-its-kind move nationally, the Chief Minister launched the District Innovator Fellowship (DIF) to identify and mentor grassroots innovators through structured, lifecycle-based support — from idea validation to scaling and market access.

The fellowship aims to empower local problem-solvers in agriculture, handicrafts, sustainable livelihoods, healthcare, and public service delivery, ensuring that innovation emerges organically from district-level challenges.

Officials said this model could serve as a template for replication in other States under AIM 2.0.

AI Policy and AI City in Agartala

In a forward-looking announcement, Prof. Saha revealed that Tripura will soon introduce a State Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of responsible and inclusive AI.

The state also plans to develop an AI City in Agartala, with support from global technology partners. The proposed AI City will focus on:

AI-driven governance solutions

Startup incubation in emerging technologies

Skill development and research partnerships

Digital public service innovation

If implemented as envisioned, Tripura could emerge as one of the early AI-enabled governance hubs in India’s Northeast.

AIM 2.0: Empowering States as Innovation Drivers

The State Innovation Mission represents a key pillar of AIM 2.0, shifting the focus from centrally driven innovation programmes to state-led ecosystem building.

Under SIM, AIM will work closely with the Government of Tripura to:

Design and implement a long-term innovation strategy

Strengthen policy frameworks and regulatory support

Enable partnerships between government, academia, industry, and civil society

Facilitate peer learning and national-level collaboration

Support startups with infrastructure, mentorship, and access to funding

The Mission emphasises inclusion, regional balance, and capacity building across the entire innovation lifecycle — from school education to advanced entrepreneurship.

Innovation as Governance Reform

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh described AIM as a visionary initiative conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that it has introduced a culture of innovation in governance and delivered measurable outcomes over the years.

He said the transition from the Planning Commission to NITI Aayog marked a paradigm shift — from resource allocation to innovation-led growth — empowering States to act as engines of development.

Referring to Tripura’s SIM launch, he said it demonstrates how States can leverage the AIM framework to unlock local potential and accelerate economic transformation.

“Innovation-Led Aatmanirbhar Bharat”

Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, underscored the broader national vision behind the initiative.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision is to build an innovation-led Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The State Innovation Mission is our endeavour towards that vision. By empowering States to lead innovation in their own context, we are ensuring that talent from every district, every classroom, and every community becomes a driver of national growth,” he said.

Building Toward Viksit Bharat 2047

The launch of SIM in Tripura builds on AIM’s sustained engagement with the State over the past year and signals a broader push to embed innovation into governance frameworks across India.

By combining district-level fellowships, AI policy planning, inclusive incubation networks, and institutional reform under TIFT, Tripura’s State Innovation Mission aims to transform aspiration into structured economic opportunity — aligning with the national goal of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047 through innovation-led development.