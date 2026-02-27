Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Data Demands in SNAP Controversy
A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's efforts to cut funding from Democratic-led states over data sharing demands related to the SNAP program. Judge Maxine Chesney ruled the USDA's demands as inconsistent with SNAP laws, emphasizing the protection of data for millions of recipients.
A federal judge in San Francisco has issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Trump administration from slashing funds to 22 Democratic-led states unless they comply with data-sharing requirements regarding food stamp recipients.
U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney acted after the USDA requested personal information, including immigration status, of millions benefiting from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The ruling holds that the USDA's data demands contradict SNAP's governing laws.
The injunction safeguards the integrity and privacy of the SNAP program, particularly benefiting immigrants and vulnerable populations, aligning with previous rulings that rebuffed similar threats by the USDA under the Trump administration.
- READ MORE ON:
- SNAP
- funding
- USDA
- data
- Trump
- CHesney
- food stamps
- injunction
- Democratic states
- immigration
ALSO READ
Political Allies Across Party Lines: Mamdani and Trump's Surprising Partnership
Court Upholds Trump's Move to Curb Union Bargaining Amid National Security Concerns
Melania Trump Makes History at UN Security Meeting
Trump's $400 Million White House Makeover: Ballroom Battle
Court Upholds Trump's National Security Order, Impacting Federal Unions