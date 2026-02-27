Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Data Demands in SNAP Controversy

A federal judge in San Francisco has issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Trump administration from slashing funds to 22 Democratic-led states unless they comply with data-sharing requirements regarding food stamp recipients.

U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney acted after the USDA requested personal information, including immigration status, of millions benefiting from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The ruling holds that the USDA's data demands contradict SNAP's governing laws.

The injunction safeguards the integrity and privacy of the SNAP program, particularly benefiting immigrants and vulnerable populations, aligning with previous rulings that rebuffed similar threats by the USDA under the Trump administration.