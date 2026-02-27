Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise
Jammu and Kashmir reached their first Ranji Trophy final, with pacer Auqib Nabi showing remarkable performance. Nabi took 60 wickets this season, including a key five-wicket haul against Karnataka. His efforts helped J&K gain a substantial 291-run lead. Sourav Ganguly praised Nabi's potential for national representation.
In an inspiring performance, Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team made history by reaching their maiden Ranji Trophy final, drawing praise from former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.
One standout player, Auqib Nabi, showcased his bowling prowess by taking 60 wickets throughout the season. His exceptional five-wicket haul against Karnataka was pivotal in J&K's 291-run first-innings lead.
Ganguly highlighted Nabi's potential for future national team representation, suggesting that England is the ideal starting point for the young pacer as he tagged BCCI officials in his commendation.
