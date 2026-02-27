Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

In an inspiring performance, Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team made history by reaching their maiden Ranji Trophy final, drawing praise from former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

One standout player, Auqib Nabi, showcased his bowling prowess by taking 60 wickets throughout the season. His exceptional five-wicket haul against Karnataka was pivotal in J&K's 291-run first-innings lead.

Ganguly highlighted Nabi's potential for future national team representation, suggesting that England is the ideal starting point for the young pacer as he tagged BCCI officials in his commendation.