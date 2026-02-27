Honour Killing Shocks Dwarapudi: Newlywed Man Murdered by In-laws
In a tragic incident in Dwarapudi village, a newly married man named Surya Prakash was allegedly killed by his wife Sandhya's brothers, suspected as an honour killing. The attack occurred shortly after the couple's wedding. Police investigations are underway as the accused remain at large.
In what appears to be a case of honour killing, a newly married man met a tragic end at the hands of his in-laws in Dwarapudi village of East Godavari district. Surya Prakash, just married to Sandhya on the same day, was attacked with stones by his wife's brothers, according to local police.
The couple, both in their early 40s, belong to the BC community and have known each other since school. Sandhya's brothers reportedly suspected that their sister was manipulated into marrying Prakash, who is unemployed and assists in his father's business.
Upon returning to the groom's locked residence late at night, while Prakash and Sandhya waited outside, the brothers allegedly attacked. Police have registered a case and initiated a search for the accused, who are currently on the run. Investigations are underway to bring the culprits to justice.
