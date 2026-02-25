Authorities Thwart Underage Marriage: A Case Unfolding in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan's Bundi district, authorities halted a 16-year-old girl's wedding after she eloped with a man. A legal injunction now forbids her marriage for two years, as officials investigate those involved in orchestrating the underage marriage without informing local authorities.
In a decisive move, district authorities in Rajasthan's Bundi halted the impending marriage of a 16-year-old girl who had eloped with a 24-year-old man. This operation unfolded after Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials identified the arrangement as an unlawful underage marriage.
The girl, a high school dropout, had eloped on February 13 with the man, who allegedly housed her with relatives while procuring a live-in relationship certificate. In a disturbing turn, he altered her birth date for legitimacy through unauthorized means.
Upon investigation by the CWC and Childline, a judicial magistrate court intervened, issuing an injunction prohibiting the wedding for two years, emphasizing the need to safeguard the girl's welfare. Official inquiries now target those responsible for the illegal arrangements.
