Tragic Turn in Bhilwara: Father and Son Found Dead in Shocking Incident

A horrific incident unfolded in Bhilwara district on Friday when a father allegedly killed his 13-year-old son before taking his own life. Police identified the man as Radheshyam Vaishnav of Badla village, who is accused of slitting his son Vansh's throat with a sickle and then ingesting poison.

Villagers found Vaishnav and rushed him to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Law enforcement officials have stated that domestic issues might be at the root of this tragedy. The victim's mother reportedly had been living apart from the family due to a dispute.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. Post-mortem examinations were conducted by a medical board, and the bodies have been returned to the family. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)