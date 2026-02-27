Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Bhilwara: Father and Son Found Dead in Shocking Incident

A man allegedly killed his 13-year-old son and then died by suicide in Bhilwara. Radheshyam Vaishnav reportedly used a sickle on his son before ingesting poison. Domestic issues are suspected to be the motive, and police are investigating further. A medical board conducted post-mortems on both bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific incident unfolded in Bhilwara district on Friday when a father allegedly killed his 13-year-old son before taking his own life. Police identified the man as Radheshyam Vaishnav of Badla village, who is accused of slitting his son Vansh's throat with a sickle and then ingesting poison.

Villagers found Vaishnav and rushed him to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Law enforcement officials have stated that domestic issues might be at the root of this tragedy. The victim's mother reportedly had been living apart from the family due to a dispute.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. Post-mortem examinations were conducted by a medical board, and the bodies have been returned to the family. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

