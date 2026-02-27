Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams 'Fictional' FIR Against Former Zee Rajasthan Head

The Supreme Court criticized Rajasthan Police for filing an FIR against Ashish Dave, former Zee Rajasthan regional head, on claims of extortion by Zee Media. The court quashed the FIR, citing improper conduct and lack of evidence in the investigation, highlighting privileged treatment towards influential complainants.

The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticized the Rajasthan Police for filing an FIR accusing Ashish Dave, the former regional head of Zee Rajasthan, of blackmail and extortion. The FIR, lodged by Zee Media, was quashed by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, who expressed shock over the manner of its registration.

The bench highlighted the lack of a proper inquiry and the absence of any concrete allegations in the FIR. Justice Mehta questioned the motivations behind the registration of the FIR, pointing out that a common citizen would not receive such treatment from the police.

The court condemned the preferential treatment given to an influential complainant like Zee Media, likening it to a 'shoot first, think later' approach. Despite the Rajasthan High Court's refusal to quash the FIR, the Supreme Court intervened, emphasizing expectations from media professionals to avoid undue harm.

