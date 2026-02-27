Tripura Empowers Women and Education with 'Nari Adalat' and Coaching Support
Tripura's Cabinet has approved the implementation of the 'Nari Adalat' scheme in 10 gram panchayats to address women's issues. Additionally, coaching centers for national competitive exams will be set up, and the stipend for Scheduled Caste hostel boarders increased. Recruitment plans in the Health Department were also sanctioned.
- Country:
- India
The Tripura Cabinet has greenlit a pilot implementation of the Centre's 'Nari Adalat' scheme targeting 10 gram panchayats, Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced on Friday. The decision, taken at Thursday's Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, aims to offer a local arbitration platform for addressing issues concerning women's safety and rights.
Launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, 'Nari Adalat' serves as a panchayat-level forum intended to resolve conflicts through community-driven methods. It may even advocate for police action when deemed necessary. Comprising committees of up to nine reputable members, the pilot phase will engage select gram panchayats across all eight districts of Tripura.
Moreover, the Cabinet sanctioned guidelines to extend coaching opportunities to Tripura graduates for national-level exams, with centers at strategic educational institutions. The daily stipend for Scheduled Caste hostel boarders saw an increase to Rs 100. Additionally, the government approved hiring for 32 junior driver positions in the Health Department, complementing the approval of 16 more posts.
