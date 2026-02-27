Left Menu

Police Bust Major Interstate Drug Trafficking Network in Punjab

Police arrested Hardeep Singh, the alleged kingpin of an interstate drug trafficking network dealing in 'chitta' in Punjab's Ferozepur. The operation, revealed through bank transactions, led to the arrest of seven accused. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:24 IST
Police Bust Major Interstate Drug Trafficking Network in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials announced on Friday the arrest of Hardeep Singh, alleged to be the mastermind behind a vast interstate drug trafficking network dealing in adulterated heroin, or 'chitta', in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

Speaking at a press conference, Shimla's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Dhiman, detailed how the network was exposed. The unraveling began with the arrest of two individuals in Shimla, which led investigators to uncover wider connections and subsequent arrests, including local suppliers involved in the scheme.

Authorities disclosed that the financial examination of bank accounts belonging to one of the suspects, Jashandeep, revealed transactions amounting to Rs 28 lakhs over seven months. This trail led directly to Hardeep Singh, who managed the interstate operations. The investigation continues as officials strive to dismantle the entire network.

TRENDING

1
Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapabilities in front of foreign guests: PM Modi.

Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapa...

 India
2
Congress always takes refuge in Mahatma Gandhi to hide its failures, but tries to give credit to one family for anything good: PM Modi.

Congress always takes refuge in Mahatma Gandhi to hide its failures, but tri...

 India
3
Custodial Torture Scandal: Fort Police Station Officers Suspended

Custodial Torture Scandal: Fort Police Station Officers Suspended

 India
4
People of our country welcomed every good step taken by our govt, but Congress only knows opposing everything: PM Modi.

People of our country welcomed every good step taken by our govt, but Congre...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026