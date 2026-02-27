Police Bust Major Interstate Drug Trafficking Network in Punjab

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials announced on Friday the arrest of Hardeep Singh, alleged to be the mastermind behind a vast interstate drug trafficking network dealing in adulterated heroin, or 'chitta', in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

Speaking at a press conference, Shimla's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Dhiman, detailed how the network was exposed. The unraveling began with the arrest of two individuals in Shimla, which led investigators to uncover wider connections and subsequent arrests, including local suppliers involved in the scheme.

Authorities disclosed that the financial examination of bank accounts belonging to one of the suspects, Jashandeep, revealed transactions amounting to Rs 28 lakhs over seven months. This trail led directly to Hardeep Singh, who managed the interstate operations. The investigation continues as officials strive to dismantle the entire network.