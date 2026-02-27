Fly Ash Fallout: Congress Questions BJP's Environmental Actions in Chhattisgarh
The Congress in Chhattisgarh has criticized the BJP government over illegal fly ash dumping in Raigarh. Senior MLA Umesh Patel sought details on industries involved, and actions taken against violations from 2023 to 2026. Finance Minister O P Choudhary highlighted measures including new SOPs, leading to a Congress walkout.
- Country:
- India
In Chhattisgarh's legislative assembly on Friday, the Congress party vehemently questioned the ruling BJP government regarding alleged illegal fly ash dumping in Raigarh district.
During the Question Hour, Congress MLA Umesh Patel inquired about the number of industries involved and actions taken between 2023 and 2026. Finance Minister O P Choudhary responded, noting that 24 thermal plants used fly ash for land and mine filling, while 49 illegal dumping instances were acted upon with environmental penalties.
However, Patel accused officials of inaccuracy regarding locations such as Botalda and Banipathar. Despite Choudhary's defense highlighting increased enforcement over past Congress governance, the opposition members staged a walkout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scathing Critique: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over NCERT Book Controversy
Sweeping Purge: China's Pre-Congress Military Dismissals
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP After Court Discharges Kejriwal in Excise Case
Power Struggle Unfolds in Karnataka Congress: Shivakumar's Accidental Rise?
BJP's House-to-House Campaign Targets Mamata's Stronghold