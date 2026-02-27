Fly Ash Fallout: Congress Questions BJP's Environmental Actions in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's legislative assembly on Friday, the Congress party vehemently questioned the ruling BJP government regarding alleged illegal fly ash dumping in Raigarh district.

During the Question Hour, Congress MLA Umesh Patel inquired about the number of industries involved and actions taken between 2023 and 2026. Finance Minister O P Choudhary responded, noting that 24 thermal plants used fly ash for land and mine filling, while 49 illegal dumping instances were acted upon with environmental penalties.

However, Patel accused officials of inaccuracy regarding locations such as Botalda and Banipathar. Despite Choudhary's defense highlighting increased enforcement over past Congress governance, the opposition members staged a walkout.

