Gym Trainer Defends Shopkeeper Amid Controversial Name Dispute

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, engaged in talks with gym trainer Deepak Kumar on Monday. Kumar previously gained attention for defending Ahmed's Baba School Dress & Matching Centre in Kotdwar last month. The conflict began on January 26 when a group insisted the shop alter its name, which resulted in tension when the shopkeeper refused.

The situation intensified by January 31 as protests emerged. Police captured and filed FIRs using video evidence, discouraging the public from sensationalizing the matter online. According to Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar's statement to ANI, both groups lodged complaints about the shop name dispute, prompting police actions. SSP Panwar emphasized, "On January 31, some outsiders visited Deepak Kumar's place, obstructing the roadway. Authorities have taken necessary actions and caution against actions harmful to public order and harmony."

Deepak Kumar addressed the escalation, attributing it to communal tensions sparked by misbehaving boys towards the shopkeeper. Kumar questioned the grounds for the case against him, noting that the disagreement originated with the other faction, particularly Bajrang Dal members. He stated, "The name dispute evolved when they objected to 'Baba,' associated with their deity Sidhbali. The shop owned by a Muslim led them to demand a name change. Despite the confrontation, my intent aligned with supporting peaceful coexistence and an encouraging gym ethos shared by figures like Hanuman."

(With inputs from agencies.)