VACB's Unyielding Anti-Corruption Drive: Over 800 Cases in Five Years
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered 818 cases in five years, with 232 being trap cases. It has enhanced surveillance and public participation. A Cyber Forensic Lab and a Crime and Enquiry Management Service portal have been developed. A citizen-friendly complaint system and training centers were also introduced.
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has made significant progress in combatting corruption, officials revealed. In five years, 818 corruption-related cases were registered, including 232 trap cases – a record for the bureau. The highest annual figure was in 2025 with 57 trap cases.
The VACB emphasized strengthening surveillance through advanced technology and fostering public engagement in its anti-corruption initiatives. Highlights include a modern Cyber Forensic Lab and a Crime and Enquiry Management Service portal, which aligns with the government's push towards paperless governance.
Efforts to expedite proceedings include a newly established Vigilance court in Kollam, the digital transformation of case files, and increased training for officers. The bureau is also focusing on citizen-friendly complaint systems and leveraging AI for real-time case tracking.