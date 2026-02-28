VACB's Unyielding Anti-Corruption Drive: Over 800 Cases in Five Years

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has made significant progress in combatting corruption, officials revealed. In five years, 818 corruption-related cases were registered, including 232 trap cases – a record for the bureau. The highest annual figure was in 2025 with 57 trap cases.

The VACB emphasized strengthening surveillance through advanced technology and fostering public engagement in its anti-corruption initiatives. Highlights include a modern Cyber Forensic Lab and a Crime and Enquiry Management Service portal, which aligns with the government's push towards paperless governance.

Efforts to expedite proceedings include a newly established Vigilance court in Kollam, the digital transformation of case files, and increased training for officers. The bureau is also focusing on citizen-friendly complaint systems and leveraging AI for real-time case tracking.