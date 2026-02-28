Left Menu

NORKA Sets Up Helpdesks Amid Escalating West Asian Conflict

NORKA has established helpdesks for non-resident Keralites in Iran, Israel, and other West Asian regions due to escalating conflict. Initiated by Chief Minister Vijayan, the measure follows recent US-Israeli military actions. NRKs can seek assistance through provided contact numbers, while adhering to embassy and Ministry of External Affairs guidance.

NORKA has taken significant steps to aid non-resident Keralites amid rising tensions in West Asia by setting up helpdesks in Iran and Israel, as well as other nearby nations, a government source reported. This initiative was spearheaded by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, especially timely following combined military actions from the US and Israel targeting Iran.

Those requiring assistance are encouraged to reach out using the designated NORKA Global Contact Center hotline numbers: +91-8802012345 for international calls and 18004253939 toll-free from India. This allows for prompt registration and access to crucial support services.

The statement also underscored the importance of strictly adhering to guidelines issued by the respective Indian embassies and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure citizen safety during these turbulent times. The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) continues to oversee and address issues concerning the NRKs.

