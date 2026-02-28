Left Menu

German Foreign Minister First to Be Informed of Imminent Military Action Against Iran

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul was promptly informed by his Israeli counterpart about the impending military action against Iran. Following this, Wadephul actively communicated with regional colleagues to coordinate and establish precautionary measures in response to the developing situation.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul received critical information early Saturday about the prospective commencement of military operations against Iran from his Israeli counterpart.

According to a German foreign ministry official, Wadephul swiftly contacted his colleagues in the region.

He coordinated efforts to implement precautionary measures and ensure preparedness.

