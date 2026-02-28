Shimla SDM's Social Media Endorsement Sparks Controversy
Shimla SDM Oshin Sharma faces a warning for promoting products on social media. The 2020-batch HPAS officer advertised nutritional supplements and jewellery on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. A directive has been issued to the Shimla deputy commissioner to caution Sharma against future promotional activities online.
Oshin Sharma, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Shimla (Urban), has come under scrutiny for promoting products on her social media accounts, say officials on Saturday. The issue arose as the 2020-batch HPAS officer's posts endorsing nutritional supplements and jewellery went viral online.
In response, the Shimla deputy commissioner is set to issue Sharma a warning, prohibiting her from participating in similar promotional activities in the future, according to high-level government sources.
Sharma, who actively uses Facebook and Instagram, has been asked to refrain from any commercial endorsements, aligning with administrative conduct protocols.