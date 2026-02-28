Tensions Escalate in Middle East Following US-Israel Strike on Iran

A joint military strike by the US and Israel on Iran has heightened fears of an expanding conflict in the Middle East. In response, India has called for restraint from all parties, urging respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India expressed deep concern over the developments, emphasizing that dialogue and diplomacy should be prioritized to reduce tensions. The conflict poses risks to India's national interests, given the region's role in New Delhi's energy security and its large Indian expatriate population. Iran's retaliatory actions targeted American and Israeli military positions across the Gulf.

The aftermath of the strikes has seen calls from global leaders for de-escalation, with British PM Keir Starmer and Australian PM Anthony Albanese among those advocating a return to diplomacy. India has advised its citizens in affected areas to exercise vigilance and adhere to local security advisories.