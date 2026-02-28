Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Middle East Following US-Israel Strike on Iran

Amid a joint US-Israel military strike on Iran, India urged all parties to restrain, emphasizing respect for sovereignty. Escalation threatens India's energy security and expatriates, with Iran retaliating against US and Israeli targets. World leaders call for diplomacy amid fears of wider conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:40 IST
A joint military strike by the US and Israel on Iran has heightened fears of an expanding conflict in the Middle East. In response, India has called for restraint from all parties, urging respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India expressed deep concern over the developments, emphasizing that dialogue and diplomacy should be prioritized to reduce tensions. The conflict poses risks to India's national interests, given the region's role in New Delhi's energy security and its large Indian expatriate population. Iran's retaliatory actions targeted American and Israeli military positions across the Gulf.

The aftermath of the strikes has seen calls from global leaders for de-escalation, with British PM Keir Starmer and Australian PM Anthony Albanese among those advocating a return to diplomacy. India has advised its citizens in affected areas to exercise vigilance and adhere to local security advisories.

