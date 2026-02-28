UN Watchdog Reports No Radiological Impact Amid Middle East Tensions
The UN nuclear watchdog reported no radiological impact following US and Israeli assaults on Iran or subsequent retaliation. While it avoided confirming if Iranian nuclear sites were targeted, it is closely monitoring the situation and advocating for restraint to prevent nuclear safety hazards in the area.
The United Nations nuclear watchdog announced on Saturday that no radiological impact was detected following military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran or subsequent retaliatory responses in the region.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not confirmed if Iranian nuclear sites were among the targets but continues to monitor the events closely.
The IAEA has urged all involved parties to exercise restraint, warning against any actions that could pose nuclear safety risks to populations in the Middle East.
