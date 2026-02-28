Court Drama: Bail Stay for IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib Amidst Protest Controversy
A Delhi court has stayed the bail of Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib, handed earlier by a magistrate. The decision followed Delhi Police's challenge post-Chib's involvement in a protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The legal proceedings continue with further investigations pending.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi legal circuit saw heightened activity on Saturday as a court stayed the bail of Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib. This rapid development followed a protest at the India AI Impact Summit, resulting in a late-night hearing and a magistrate's initial relief order.
Chib was initially granted bail by Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta, who underscored the significance of the right to life and liberty as fundamental constitutional tenets. However, following a challenge by Delhi Police, Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal imposed a temporary halt, leaning towards a cautious review of the incident.
The protest that led to Chib's arrest featured demonstrators revealing anti-government slogans during a significant technology summit. As the legal narrative unfolds, the case highlights ongoing tensions between activism and legal scrutiny in the heart of India's capital.
