Left Menu

Court Drama: Bail Stay for IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib Amidst Protest Controversy

A Delhi court has stayed the bail of Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib, handed earlier by a magistrate. The decision followed Delhi Police's challenge post-Chib's involvement in a protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The legal proceedings continue with further investigations pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:13 IST
Court Drama: Bail Stay for IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib Amidst Protest Controversy
Bail
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi legal circuit saw heightened activity on Saturday as a court stayed the bail of Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib. This rapid development followed a protest at the India AI Impact Summit, resulting in a late-night hearing and a magistrate's initial relief order.

Chib was initially granted bail by Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta, who underscored the significance of the right to life and liberty as fundamental constitutional tenets. However, following a challenge by Delhi Police, Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal imposed a temporary halt, leaning towards a cautious review of the incident.

The protest that led to Chib's arrest featured demonstrators revealing anti-government slogans during a significant technology summit. As the legal narrative unfolds, the case highlights ongoing tensions between activism and legal scrutiny in the heart of India's capital.

TRENDING

1
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
2
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel
3
Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Era in Sports

 India
4
GST Evasion Scandal: Fino Payments Bank Under Scrutiny

GST Evasion Scandal: Fino Payments Bank Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026