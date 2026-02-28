Middle East Tensions Rise Amid US-Israel Offensive on Iran
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in diplomacy with his Iranian and Israeli counterparts as tensions escalated in the Middle East. Following US-Israel strikes on Iran, Jaishankar emphasized dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the situation, while expressing India's concerns over the region's developments.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted separate phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. This followed a US-Israel military offensive targeting Iran.
Jaishankar expressed India's serious concerns over the developments in the region and advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to reduce tensions. He stressed the importance of avoiding escalation and ensuring civilian safety.
The US-Israel strikes occurred after negotiations on Iran's nuclear program failed to yield results. Iran retaliated with military strikes across the region, resulting in casualties, including 57 deaths at a girls' school. India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations involved.
