Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Nagpur Explosives Factory Claims Lives

A devastating blast occurred at the SBL Energy Limited factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, resulting in at least 15 fatalities. The blast took place at the detonator packing unit of the factory. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured have been hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Nagpur Explosives Factory Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The serene morning in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was shattered as at least 15 people lost their lives in a catastrophic blast at an explosives factory. The incident occurred at SBL Energy Limited's detonator packing unit, located in Katol tehsil's Raulgaon.

The blast, which took place between 7 am and 7:15 am, left several others injured. Police promptly rushed the injured to a hospital in Nagpur, but the scale of the devastation weighed heavily on the ongoing rescue operations.

SBL Energy Limited, known for manufacturing mining and industrial explosives, is at the center of inquiries as officials and local authorities work to determine the cause of the explosion. The company has promised a public statement as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

 Global
2
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

 India
3
Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Flight Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict Impact Chennai-bound Travelers

Flight Disruptions Amid West Asia Conflict Impact Chennai-bound Travelers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026