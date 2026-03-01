Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Nagpur Explosives Factory Claims Lives

The serene morning in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was shattered as at least 15 people lost their lives in a catastrophic blast at an explosives factory. The incident occurred at SBL Energy Limited's detonator packing unit, located in Katol tehsil's Raulgaon.

The blast, which took place between 7 am and 7:15 am, left several others injured. Police promptly rushed the injured to a hospital in Nagpur, but the scale of the devastation weighed heavily on the ongoing rescue operations.

SBL Energy Limited, known for manufacturing mining and industrial explosives, is at the center of inquiries as officials and local authorities work to determine the cause of the explosion. The company has promised a public statement as investigations continue.