Ali Khamenei: The Architect of Iran's Revolutionary Path Passes Away
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, has died at 86, leaving behind a legacy of regional confrontation, nuclear ambitions, and domestic repression. His leadership transformed Iran's political and military landscape, notably enhancing the Revolutionary Guard's influence. His death raises questions about Iran's future direction and leadership.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's influential supreme leader who wielded power for decades, passed away at the age of 86. His death was confirmed by Iranian state media on Sunday following a joint military operation by Israel and the United States.
Khamenei's tenure reshaped Iran, transitioning it into a regional force while engaging in prolonged confrontations with Israel and the U.S. over its controversial nuclear program. His leadership expanded the role of the Revolutionary Guard, rendering it a dominant military and economic powerhouse within Iran.
Mass protests and ongoing domestic repression characterized his rule, leading to widespread discontent. His passing leaves questions about the succession process and the future of the Islamic Republic amidst continuing regional tensions.
