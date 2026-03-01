Tensions Escalate: Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Shake the Gulf Region
Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Gulf states following U.S. and Israeli attacks. Loud blasts were reported in Dubai and Doha as Iran targeted various sites, including U.S. bases, escalating regional tensions.
Loud blasts echoed across the Dubai area and the Qatari capital, Doha, for the second consecutive day on Sunday, as Iran carried out retaliatory strikes against Gulf states. The attacks come in response to actions by the U.S. and Israel against the Islamic Republic, witnesses reported.
Iran's military efforts have concentrated on U.S. bases throughout the region, affirming Tehran's previous statements regarding its retaliatory strategy. The escalations have heightened tensions in the already volatile Middle East.
Officials in the affected areas are assessing the extent of the damage and monitoring the situation closely as the prospect of further conflict looms. The international community has been urged to intervene to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.
