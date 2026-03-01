Left Menu

CoBRA Officer Injured in Jharkhand IED Explosion

An assistant commandant of CoBRA, a specialized CRPF unit, was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The incident occurred in Saranda forest, leading to a massive search operation by security forces.

Updated: 01-03-2026 10:13 IST
  • India

An assistant commandant of the CoBRA unit, part of the Central Reserve Police Force, was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion during an operation against Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The incident unfolded in Saranda forest, a known area for Maoist activity.

The officer was injured when an IED, planted by the banned CPI (Maoists), exploded. He is currently being airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment, confirmed Superintendent of Police Amit Renu. CoBRA, adept in guerrilla warfare, is renowned for its anti-Maoist operations.

Following the blast, security personnel initiated an extensive search operation around the area to ensure the safety and to find any remaining threats. This incident underscores the ongoing conflict between security forces and Maoist insurgents in the region.

