Strategic Strikes: U.S.-Israeli Airstrikes Target Iranian Leadership
The U.S. and Israel executed joint airstrikes, resulting in the death of Iran's leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Despite recent negotiations, Trump's administration prioritizes dismantling Iran's missile and nuclear programs, aiming for 'peace throughout the Middle East.' Trump calls for Iranian regime change and warns of ongoing military actions.
On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran's leadership and military capabilities, claiming the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump lauded the operation, meant to dismantle Iran's missile programs, as a significant move toward achieving peace in the Middle East.
From his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump affirmed that the offensive would continue until its objectives are fulfilled. The announcement followed unproductive negotiations with Iran, which U.S. officials allege was stalling to preserve its nuclear ambitions. Iran's missile capabilities were cited as an imminent threat that justified the preemptive strikes.
While some lawmakers called for more consultation before military action, others in Congress supported the strikes. Trump urged the Iranian military to lay down arms and promoted regime change as a path to a peaceful future. European leaders, however, have advocated for a return to diplomatic negotiations to resolve tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
