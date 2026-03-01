Left Menu

PM Modi's Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Visit: Catalyzing Infrastructure and Cultural Revival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate major infrastructure projects in Madurai and Puducherry to bolster urban development, industrial growth, and cultural heritage. His visit will include inaugurations of roads, industrial estates, e-buses, and a much-anticipated temple visit amidst political and cultural undertones.

01-03-2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to kickstart a series of transformative government initiatives during his visit to Madurai and Puducherry this Sunday. Alongside infrastructure advancements, Modi's presence is laden with cultural symbolism, especially during his scheduled visit to the revered Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy temple in Tirupparankundram, Madurai.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes inaugurating projects valued at over Rs 7,100 crore, promoting development in sectors like urban services, industrial growth, and education. Notable projects are the four-laning of national highways, redevelopment of railway stations, expansion of FM transmitters, and the establishment of an industrial estate aimed at boosting the local economy.

This visit comes in the wake of political tensions, with Modi expected to address a rally that critiques the DMK government's cultural policies. Goyal and other BJP leaders assert that these new developments will highlight the NDA's dedication to Tamil culture and progress, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

