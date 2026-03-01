Left Menu

Real Estate CEO Arrested for Alleged Rs 6 Crore Scam

Puneet Beriwala, CEO of Vipul Limited, has been arrested for allegedly scamming lawyers out of Rs 6 crore under false promises of profitable investment returns. The police have launched an investigation and are searching for Beriwala's associates involved in the scheme.

Puneet Beriwala, CEO of Vipul Limited, has been taken into custody by police for reportedly duping several lawyers out of Rs 6 crore. Beriwala allegedly promised lucrative returns from investments, then failed to respond or return the funds. The arrest followed a protest by the complainants.

In an investigation led by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW-2), it was revealed that Beriwala had invested the money elsewhere. The Gurugram police have intensified their search for his associates, Sunil Bhandari and Praveen Gupta, who are implicated in the scheme.

The legal proceedings against Beriwala are gaining momentum as he remains in police custody. The affected lawyers continue to demand strict action, hoping for justice and a recovery of their funds.

