Tragic Witchcraft Allegation Leads to Murder in Odisha
In Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a 62-year-old tribal woman named Joba Tudu was allegedly killed by a villager, Jugu Marandi, who suspected her of practicing witchcraft. Marandi surrendered to the police after the incident. The accusation stemmed from a belief that she caused ailments in Marandi's father.
Baripada | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:03 IST
In Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, a tragic incident unfolded when a 62-year-old tribal woman was allegedly killed over suspicions of witchcraft.
The victim, Joba Tudu, was reportedly murdered by fellow villager Jugu Marandi, 26, who held her responsible for his father's health issues.
Following the shocking event, Marandi surrendered to local authorities, leading to his arrest. Police conducted an autopsy before returning the body to Tudu's family.
