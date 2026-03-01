Tragic Witchcraft Allegation Leads to Murder in Odisha

In Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, a tragic incident unfolded when a 62-year-old tribal woman was allegedly killed over suspicions of witchcraft.

The victim, Joba Tudu, was reportedly murdered by fellow villager Jugu Marandi, 26, who held her responsible for his father's health issues.

Following the shocking event, Marandi surrendered to local authorities, leading to his arrest. Police conducted an autopsy before returning the body to Tudu's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)