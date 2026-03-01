Left Menu

UN Security Council Erupts Amidst Tensions Between US, Israel, and Iran

The UN Security Council witnessed a heated exchange between the US, Israel, and Iran following military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran. Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned of uncontrollable events in the Middle East. Allegations of violating multiple countries' sovereignty were made, escalating tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 01-03-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 09:44 IST
UN Security Council Erupts Amidst Tensions Between US, Israel, and Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a volatile session of the United Nations Security Council, the US and Israel faced off against Iran after launching military strikes on Tehran. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned about a potential 'chain of events' that could spiral out of control in the already unstable Middle East.

Guterres condemned the attacks by the US and Israel for violating the sovereignty of several nations in the region, while US President Donald Trump announced the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, intensifying global tensions. Trump defended the military actions as necessary to achieve peace.

The US and Israel maintain the offensive aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions, a stance criticized by Iran as unlawful aggression. Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani labeled the strikes as war crimes, demanding immediate cessation and accountability for the 'unlawful use of force.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports World Buzz: Records, Injuries, and Victories

Sports World Buzz: Records, Injuries, and Victories

 Global
2
NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

NASA Boost Moon Program with Spacecraft Docking Test

 Global
3
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: A Decade of Leadership and Progress

 India
4
Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

Tensions Rise in Kashmir After Khamenei's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026