UN Security Council Erupts Amidst Tensions Between US, Israel, and Iran

In a volatile session of the United Nations Security Council, the US and Israel faced off against Iran after launching military strikes on Tehran. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned about a potential 'chain of events' that could spiral out of control in the already unstable Middle East.

Guterres condemned the attacks by the US and Israel for violating the sovereignty of several nations in the region, while US President Donald Trump announced the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, intensifying global tensions. Trump defended the military actions as necessary to achieve peace.

The US and Israel maintain the offensive aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions, a stance criticized by Iran as unlawful aggression. Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani labeled the strikes as war crimes, demanding immediate cessation and accountability for the 'unlawful use of force.'

