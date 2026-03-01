U.S. Forces Take Down Iranian Warships: Trump's Bold Claim
Donald Trump announced that U.S. military operations have sunk nine Iranian warships, with intentions to target the remainder of their fleet. Trump also claimed that Iran’s Naval Headquarters had been largely destroyed, unleashing a sardonic remark about the prowess of the Iranian Navy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Sunday, President Donald Trump claimed that U.S. military operations have successfully sunk nine Iranian warships.
The President announced via social media that the military is actively targeting the rest of Iran's naval fleet, boasting about the operations' success.
Trump also mentioned that Iran's Naval Headquarters has largely been destroyed, jokingly quipping about the state of their Navy.
(With inputs from agencies.)