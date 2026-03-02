Left Menu

Tragic Village Dispute: Cousin Fatally Shot in Sultanpur

In Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a minor dispute led to a tragic incident where Shehru Hussain allegedly shot his cousin Shahid. Shahid succumbed to his injuries en route to a trauma center. Police are investigating, and a case has been registered to find the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-03-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 00:41 IST
Tragic Village Dispute: Cousin Fatally Shot in Sultanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor dispute in a village in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, escalated into a tragedy when a man was fatally shot by his cousin, police report. Shahid, 62, from Daudpur Maniyari village, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, allegedly inflicted by his cousin, Shehru Hussain, 45.

Following the incident, the accused fled the scene while Shahid was rushed by family and locals to the district hospital. Despite efforts to save him, Shahid's condition worsened, and he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a trauma center in Lucknow.

Circle Officer Saurabh Sawant, along with Bandhua Kala police officers, inspected the crime scene. The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have registered a case and are actively searching for the fugitive suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: Middle East in Crisis After Khamenei's Assassination

Clash of Titans: Middle East in Crisis After Khamenei's Assassination

 Global
2
E-3 Responds to Middle East Tensions Escalation

E-3 Responds to Middle East Tensions Escalation

 France
3
Aftershock: U.S. Strikes and Iran's Uncertain Future

Aftershock: U.S. Strikes and Iran's Uncertain Future

 Global
4
Chaos Erupts in Dubai: Iranian Strikes Shake Emirati Calm

Chaos Erupts in Dubai: Iranian Strikes Shake Emirati Calm

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026