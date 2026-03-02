Tragic Village Dispute: Cousin Fatally Shot in Sultanpur

A minor dispute in a village in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, escalated into a tragedy when a man was fatally shot by his cousin, police report. Shahid, 62, from Daudpur Maniyari village, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, allegedly inflicted by his cousin, Shehru Hussain, 45.

Following the incident, the accused fled the scene while Shahid was rushed by family and locals to the district hospital. Despite efforts to save him, Shahid's condition worsened, and he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a trauma center in Lucknow.

Circle Officer Saurabh Sawant, along with Bandhua Kala police officers, inspected the crime scene. The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have registered a case and are actively searching for the fugitive suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)