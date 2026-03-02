Suspected Drone Strike Targets RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:42 IST
Britain's Royal Air Force base Akrotiri in Cyprus was reportedly the target of a suspected drone strike, Sky News revealed, referencing information from the UK's Ministry of Defence.
The incident, which took place near Limassol, resulted in no casualties, causing only limited damage, according to official sources.
The UK retains sovereignty over two bases on the Mediterranean island, and Cyprus government spokespersons suggest the strike may have involved an unmanned drone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
