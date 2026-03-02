Drone Strike Hits Britain's RAF Base in Cyprus
Britain's Royal Air Force base Akrotiri in Cyprus was the target of a suspected drone strike that caused minor damage but no injuries. Residents were advised to stay in place as authorities assessed the situation. The base, under British sovereignty, hadn't been attacked since the 1980s.
Britain's Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus experienced a suspected drone strike overnight, according to Cypriot authorities and the UK's Ministry of Defence. The incident inflicted minimal damage and resulted in no casualties.
A government spokesperson from Cyprus indicated that information collected from various channels suggested the involvement of an unmanned drone. The British bases administration issued a security alert, advising residents nearby to remain indoors until further notice, citing a 'suspected drone impact.'
As an EU member, Cyprus hosts two British sovereign bases on its eastern Mediterranean territory. The RAF Akrotiri, located on a peninsula in southern Cyprus, has not faced direct attacks since an incident with Libyan militants in the mid-1980s.
