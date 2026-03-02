Drone Strike Hits Britain's RAF Base in Cyprus

Britain's Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus experienced a suspected drone strike overnight, according to Cypriot authorities and the UK's Ministry of Defence. The incident inflicted minimal damage and resulted in no casualties.

A government spokesperson from Cyprus indicated that information collected from various channels suggested the involvement of an unmanned drone. The British bases administration issued a security alert, advising residents nearby to remain indoors until further notice, citing a 'suspected drone impact.'

As an EU member, Cyprus hosts two British sovereign bases on its eastern Mediterranean territory. The RAF Akrotiri, located on a peninsula in southern Cyprus, has not faced direct attacks since an incident with Libyan militants in the mid-1980s.