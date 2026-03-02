France Criticizes Unilateral Moves in Iran
France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, criticized Israeli and US unilateral attacks in Iran, stating that such actions should undergo United Nations debate for legitimacy. He emphasized the importance of collective decision-making for force legitimacy and reported no French casualties.
France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has publicly criticized the recent unilateral actions by Israel and the US in Iran, claiming they bypass crucial international discussions.
Barrot stressed that such acts should be debated within the United Nations to ensure their legitimacy, pointing to the Security Council as the appropriate forum.
He also confirmed that there were no reported French casualties resulting from these recent tensions.
