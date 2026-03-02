Left Menu

Escalation in the Middle East: Drone Attacks Disrupt Oil Industry

Middle East oil infrastructure has been disrupted by drone attacks, leading to the shutdown of Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery and other facilities in Iraq and Israel. These events have caused a significant surge in oil prices, with geopolitical tensions heightening as Gulf states consider military alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:53 IST
Saudi Arabia's largest domestic oil refinery, Ras Tanura, was temporarily shut down on Monday following a drone strike. This disruption is part of a broader series of attacks affecting oil and gas facilities across the Middle East, including in Israel and Iraqi Kurdistan.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, production halts were triggered as a preventive measure while no damage was reported. This led to a significant increase in Brent crude future prices, recording a 10% jump to over $82 a barrel, as supply disruption concerns grew.

The escalation marks a major shift, drawing the region's energy infrastructure into Iran's strategic sights. Analysts predict Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbors may soon join U.S. and Israeli military efforts against Iran.

