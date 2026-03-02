Left Menu

Russian Forces Claim Strategic Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its forces have seized control of the villages Riznykivka, Drobysheve in Ukraine's Donetsk region, and Kruhle in the Kharkiv region. These developments were reported by Russian news agencies, although Reuters could not verify the battlefield report independently.

On Monday, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of strategic villages in Ukraine's conflict-prone regions. According to Russian news agencies, the villages of Riznykivka and Drobysheve in the eastern Donetsk region, along with Kruhle in the Kharkiv region, are now under Russian control.

These territorial gains mark a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The areas in question are of strategic importance, potentially altering the balance of control in these regions.

However, Reuters noted that it could not independently verify the claims made by the Russian Defence Ministry, highlighting the challenges of obtaining reliable information from the battlefield.

