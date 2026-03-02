Women-Led Development Must Define India’s Future: President Murmu at ‘Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi’ Event

President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu today (March 2, 2026) graced and addressed the event ‘Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi’, organised by the Government of NCT Delhi in the national capital. In her address, the President highlighted the central role of women in India’s development journey and called for collective action to remove persistent barriers that continue to hinder true empowerment.

Framing women’s empowerment as both a national priority and a societal responsibility, she emphasised that a developed India cannot be achieved without ensuring dignity, equality, and opportunity for every woman.

Women Excelling Across Sectors — Yet Challenges Persist

The President noted that women today are excelling in virtually every field. From guarding the nation’s borders as soldiers to leading scientific research in laboratories, from raising the Indian flag at international sporting events to shaping policy in politics and administration, women are redefining leadership across sectors.

She also pointed to the inspiring rise in the number of girls receiving degrees and medals at convocations across the country — a visible marker of educational progress and changing social aspirations.

However, she cautioned that these achievements coexist with persistent challenges. Women continue to face:

Violence and insecurity

Economic inequality

Social stereotypes

Health-related neglect

True empowerment, she said, can only be achieved by systematically removing these obstacles.

“A woman will truly be empowered,” the President stated, “when she has the ability to make independent decisions, can live a life with self-respect, and has access to equal opportunities and security.” An empowered woman, she added, transforms not only her own life but also the trajectory of society and future generations.

Government Initiatives Strengthening Women’s Status

Highlighting the policy efforts undertaken by the Government of India, President Murmu outlined several flagship schemes aimed at advancing women’s empowerment across education, health, livelihood and financial inclusion.

Among the initiatives she mentioned:

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana – Promoting education and safeguarding the rights of girls.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana – Providing clean cooking fuel, protecting women’s health by reducing exposure to harmful smoke.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana – Facilitating access to loans for women entrepreneurs and supporting self-employment.

Lakhpati Didi Yojana – Encouraging women’s economic self-reliance through income generation initiatives.

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana – Supporting maternal health and nutrition.

She observed that these initiatives are collectively strengthening women’s social, economic, and political status, contributing to a more inclusive development framework.

Empowerment Is a Collective Responsibility

While acknowledging government efforts, the President stressed that women’s empowerment cannot rest solely on policy measures. It requires active participation from every section of society.

She called upon families, institutions, and communities to:

Promote girls’ education

Build women’s self-confidence

Provide encouragement and support

Foster an environment where women can dream freely

Society, she said, must assure women that their aspirations are valid and that they will be supported in achieving them.

Delhi as a Model for Women-Led Development

Given Delhi’s position as the national capital and a microcosm of India’s diversity, the President emphasised its symbolic importance in setting an example for the country.

“People from every state and region live here,” she noted. If women in Delhi are safe, educated, self-reliant, and visible in leadership roles across sectors, it will send a powerful and positive message nationwide.

She urged Delhi to emerge as a model of women-led development, demonstrating how inclusive growth can be achieved when women are placed at the centre of policymaking and societal transformation.

Creating an Enabling Environment

The President concluded by underlining the need to create an enabling environment where women can make independent decisions without fear or pressure.

For women to fully contribute to the vision of a prosperous Delhi and a developed India, she said, both government and society must work together to ensure:

Safety and security

Equal access to opportunities

Economic independence

Freedom from social constraints

Only then can the vision of Sashakt Nari (Empowered Woman) translate into Samriddh Delhi (Prosperous Delhi) — and ultimately into a Viksit Bharat.

Her address reinforced a clear message: women’s empowerment is not merely a social objective but a foundational pillar of India’s long-term development and democratic progress.