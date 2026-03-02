Left Menu

Tradition vs. Change: The Sabarimala Temple Debate

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) plans to file an affidavit opposing the entry of menstruating-age women into Sabarimala Temple. The board's move supports maintaining existing temple traditions. Meanwhile, new measures for fiscal accountability and improved facilities for pilgrims are being introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:54 IST
Tradition vs. Change: The Sabarimala Temple Debate
  • Country:
  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced it will file an affidavit to the Supreme Court, aiming to preserve the traditional practices at the Sabarimala Temple, which currently restricts entry to women of menstruating age. The board president, K Jayakumar, emphasized that protecting these traditions is paramount and said the board would present its stance to the court.

Despite the Supreme Court's 2018 decision allowing women of menstruating age to enter the temple, TDB maintains its traditional stand, arguing that any review of the court's decision is beyond its purview. Upcoming organizational improvements include a budget for Sabarimala, a new tendering system, enhanced waste management, and a streamlined accommodation process for pilgrims.

Additionally, TDB plans to initiate a monthly magazine in multiple languages to strengthen relations with devotees in other states. Announcements will cater to four regional languages, and sponsorship opportunities will be rigorously controlled to align with temple needs and guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Services

ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Servic...

 Global
2
Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

 Global
3
Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Landscape

Amit Shah's Bold Message: BJP Aims to Overhaul West Bengal's Electoral Lands...

 India
4
Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

Derailment Dilemma: Rail Departments Shift Blame Over Agra Freight Mishap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026