Tradition vs. Change: The Sabarimala Temple Debate

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced it will file an affidavit to the Supreme Court, aiming to preserve the traditional practices at the Sabarimala Temple, which currently restricts entry to women of menstruating age. The board president, K Jayakumar, emphasized that protecting these traditions is paramount and said the board would present its stance to the court.

Despite the Supreme Court's 2018 decision allowing women of menstruating age to enter the temple, TDB maintains its traditional stand, arguing that any review of the court's decision is beyond its purview. Upcoming organizational improvements include a budget for Sabarimala, a new tendering system, enhanced waste management, and a streamlined accommodation process for pilgrims.

Additionally, TDB plans to initiate a monthly magazine in multiple languages to strengthen relations with devotees in other states. Announcements will cater to four regional languages, and sponsorship opportunities will be rigorously controlled to align with temple needs and guidelines.

