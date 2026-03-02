Left Menu

ADCB Operations Resume Amid Regional Disruptions

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank announced the resumption of normal operations after a temporary outage caused by regional network disruptions. The disarray followed Iranian strikes on U.S. military bases, affecting AWS data centers. This incident marked a significant business setback in the Gulf region, impacting financial markets and infrastructure.

Updated: 02-03-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:28 IST
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) confirmed on Monday that all its branches and services are now running smoothly after experiencing earlier technical issues. The disruptions were linked to Amazon Web Services' data centers following Iranian strikes on U.S. bases, although ADCB did not clarify the direct connection.

The technical outage affected the UAE lender during a tense period, as the strikes caused widespread business disturbances across the Gulf. ADCB, the UAE's third-largest bank, remains vigilant, aligning with official directives while closely monitoring the situation.

ADCB's shares were suspended from trading as part of a broader market halt by the UAE's Capital Markets Authority. This response to Iranian military actions poses a serious threat to the Gulf region's image as a stable business environment, marking the most significant disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

