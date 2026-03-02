ADCB Operations Resume Amid Regional Disruptions

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) confirmed on Monday that all its branches and services are now running smoothly after experiencing earlier technical issues. The disruptions were linked to Amazon Web Services' data centers following Iranian strikes on U.S. bases, although ADCB did not clarify the direct connection.

The technical outage affected the UAE lender during a tense period, as the strikes caused widespread business disturbances across the Gulf. ADCB, the UAE's third-largest bank, remains vigilant, aligning with official directives while closely monitoring the situation.

ADCB's shares were suspended from trading as part of a broader market halt by the UAE's Capital Markets Authority. This response to Iranian military actions poses a serious threat to the Gulf region's image as a stable business environment, marking the most significant disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic.

