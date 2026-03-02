Left Menu

Power and Connectivity Crisis at Amazon UAE Data Center Following Strikes

In the Middle East, Amazon's data centers in the UAE faced outages due to a power cut following a fire started by unidentified objects. The incident coincided with regional military activities, sparking concerns about the vulnerability of tech infrastructure in geopolitical conflicts. Recovery efforts are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:24 IST
Power and Connectivity Crisis at Amazon UAE Data Center Following Strikes

Amazon's cloud-computing services in the Middle East encountered significant disruptions on Monday after unidentified objects struck its data center in the United Arab Emirates, causing a fire. This incident led authorities to cut power to two AWS data clusters, affecting services in the UAE and Bahrain, with recovery anticipated to take several hours.

Financial institutions using AWS services have been impacted, although Amazon has not confirmed the nature of the objects. This event coincides with Iran's military response to U.S. and Israeli actions, heightening concerns regarding the security of tech infrastructure in geopolitically tense regions. A confirmed military strike on AWS could challenge Big Tech's expansion strategies in the Middle East.

Strategic analysts express increasing concern over the targeting of data centers amid conflicts. Amazon warns of substantial cloud service disruption, advising customers to secure data and consider alternative AWS regions. The incident underscores the potential vulnerabilities and geopolitical risks facing tech companies operating in global hotspots.

TRENDING

1
Aviation Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Flights

Aviation Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Flights

 Global
2
Qatar's LNG Halt: Energy Giant Faces Strikes

Qatar's LNG Halt: Energy Giant Faces Strikes

 Global
3
Haryana's Ambitious Budget Unveiled: From Agri Power Distribution to Wedding Cities

Haryana's Ambitious Budget Unveiled: From Agri Power Distribution to Wedding...

 India
4
Flight Chaos: Amritsar Airport Hit by Iran Airspace Closure

Flight Chaos: Amritsar Airport Hit by Iran Airspace Closure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026