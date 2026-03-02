Power and Connectivity Crisis at Amazon UAE Data Center Following Strikes

Amazon's cloud-computing services in the Middle East encountered significant disruptions on Monday after unidentified objects struck its data center in the United Arab Emirates, causing a fire. This incident led authorities to cut power to two AWS data clusters, affecting services in the UAE and Bahrain, with recovery anticipated to take several hours.

Financial institutions using AWS services have been impacted, although Amazon has not confirmed the nature of the objects. This event coincides with Iran's military response to U.S. and Israeli actions, heightening concerns regarding the security of tech infrastructure in geopolitically tense regions. A confirmed military strike on AWS could challenge Big Tech's expansion strategies in the Middle East.

Strategic analysts express increasing concern over the targeting of data centers amid conflicts. Amazon warns of substantial cloud service disruption, advising customers to secure data and consider alternative AWS regions. The incident underscores the potential vulnerabilities and geopolitical risks facing tech companies operating in global hotspots.