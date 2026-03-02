Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Travel shares took a sharp plunge on Monday as intensified conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran disrupted air travel worldwide. The escalation forced the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded and sending oil prices soaring.

The situation marks the aviation industry's biggest challenge since the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai and Doha, key global aviation hubs, remained shut for a third day, severely affecting travel routes. This turmoil has led to a significant drop in travel-related stocks, with major airlines losing billions in market value.

Analysts warn that airlines are facing mounting pressures due to rising fuel costs and rerouting expenses. Middle Eastern carriers and global operators, including Asian and European airlines, have been forced to cancel flights, with passengers scrambling for updates on their disrupted travel plans.

