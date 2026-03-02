Kerala Cabinet's Strategic Moves: From Missile Units to Land Rights

On Monday, the Kerala Cabinet, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership, unveiled several pivotal decisions encompassing defence, sports, land rights, and worker regularization. A significant decision involved allocating 180 acres of land to BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Limited for advanced missile production.

Apart from defence, the Cabinet provided a government job to athlete Treesa Jolly, who secured two medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. A special post in the State Goods and Services Tax Department will accommodate Jolly's employment.

The Cabinet committed to land rights by awarding title deeds in Pathanamthitta district to long-standing land possessors, further updating regulations for regularizing temporary sweepers, thereby reducing potential legal conflicts. These actions aim to enhance strategic industry, support merit-based employment, and ensure social justice in Kerala.

