Kerala Cabinet's Strategic Moves: From Missile Units to Land Rights
The Kerala Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, announced key decisions on free land allocation for missile manufacturing, job provisions for athlete Treesa Jolly, land rights assignments, and guidelines for worker regularisation. These measures aim to boost defence, sports, and social equity initiatives within the state.
On Monday, the Kerala Cabinet, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership, unveiled several pivotal decisions encompassing defence, sports, land rights, and worker regularization. A significant decision involved allocating 180 acres of land to BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Limited for advanced missile production.
Apart from defence, the Cabinet provided a government job to athlete Treesa Jolly, who secured two medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. A special post in the State Goods and Services Tax Department will accommodate Jolly's employment.
The Cabinet committed to land rights by awarding title deeds in Pathanamthitta district to long-standing land possessors, further updating regulations for regularizing temporary sweepers, thereby reducing potential legal conflicts. These actions aim to enhance strategic industry, support merit-based employment, and ensure social justice in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)