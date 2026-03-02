Middle East Conflict Spark Global Travel Turmoil

Global air travel chaos continued to escalate on Monday as tensions in the Middle East disrupted flights across the globe. The conflict involving the US and Israel's bombardment of Iran resulted in Iranian retaliation, severely impacting major airports in the region and leaving thousands stranded.

Passengers are caught in uncertainty at hotels, airports, and even on cruise ships, unsure of when flights will resume. Governments have advised citizens to shelter in place, while scrambling to lay out evacuation plans amid closed airspaces. Hub airports like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha are temporarily shut following direct strikes.

Governments from Germany to Indonesia are coordinating efforts to secure alternative routes or flights for their citizens. Airlines like Emirates and Qatar Airways have suspended operations but are beginning to cautiously resume limited flights. Amidst it all, severe financial impacts are being observed, affecting airline shares and global hotel chains.