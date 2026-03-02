Tension Over Air Bases: Trump Criticizes Starmer's Delay
U.S. President Trump expressed disappointment over Britain’s delay in letting the U.S. use its air bases for operations against Iran. He criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer's hesitation to allow operations from Diego Garcia, citing concerns over legality. Trump's frustration also extends to the Chagos deal's implications.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed discontent in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, highlighting Britain's slow response in permitting U.S. military use of its air bases, particularly Diego Garcia, for operations against Iran. His comments targeted Prime Minister Keir Starmer's cautious approach, which Trump believes compromised timely U.S. action.
Initially, Starmer hesitated to approve joint base usage for initial U.S. airstrikes, citing legal concerns. However, he has since agreed to allow their use for 'defensive' operations. Trump criticized the delay, emphasizing the strategic importance of enabling rapid response capabilities.
The criticism coincides with a shift in Trump's stance on the Chagos Islands deal, prompted by Britain's refusal for broader U.S. strike permissions. Despite bilateral tensions, Starmer's representatives assert strong U.S.-UK relations, though acknowledging Iran's threat to British interests and regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Keir Starmer
- air bases
- Iran
- Britain
- Diego Garcia
- Chagos Islands
- US military
- UK relations
- Tehran
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Drone Assault on Britain's RAF Base
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump's Disappointment Over Diego Garcia Base Use
Britain Secures Future with Leonardo's £1 Billion Helicopter Deal
Drone Strike Suspected at Britain's RAF Base Akrotiri
Britain Prepares Evacuation Strategy for Citizens in the Gulf