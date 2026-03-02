Tension Over Air Bases: Trump Criticizes Starmer's Delay

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed discontent in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, highlighting Britain's slow response in permitting U.S. military use of its air bases, particularly Diego Garcia, for operations against Iran. His comments targeted Prime Minister Keir Starmer's cautious approach, which Trump believes compromised timely U.S. action.

Initially, Starmer hesitated to approve joint base usage for initial U.S. airstrikes, citing legal concerns. However, he has since agreed to allow their use for 'defensive' operations. Trump criticized the delay, emphasizing the strategic importance of enabling rapid response capabilities.

The criticism coincides with a shift in Trump's stance on the Chagos Islands deal, prompted by Britain's refusal for broader U.S. strike permissions. Despite bilateral tensions, Starmer's representatives assert strong U.S.-UK relations, though acknowledging Iran's threat to British interests and regional security.

