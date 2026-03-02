Left Menu

Tension Over Air Bases: Trump Criticizes Starmer's Delay

U.S. President Trump expressed disappointment over Britain’s delay in letting the U.S. use its air bases for operations against Iran. He criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer's hesitation to allow operations from Diego Garcia, citing concerns over legality. Trump's frustration also extends to the Chagos deal's implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:23 IST
Tension Over Air Bases: Trump Criticizes Starmer's Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed discontent in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, highlighting Britain's slow response in permitting U.S. military use of its air bases, particularly Diego Garcia, for operations against Iran. His comments targeted Prime Minister Keir Starmer's cautious approach, which Trump believes compromised timely U.S. action.

Initially, Starmer hesitated to approve joint base usage for initial U.S. airstrikes, citing legal concerns. However, he has since agreed to allow their use for 'defensive' operations. Trump criticized the delay, emphasizing the strategic importance of enabling rapid response capabilities.

The criticism coincides with a shift in Trump's stance on the Chagos Islands deal, prompted by Britain's refusal for broader U.S. strike permissions. Despite bilateral tensions, Starmer's representatives assert strong U.S.-UK relations, though acknowledging Iran's threat to British interests and regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aviation Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Flights

Aviation Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Flights

 Global
2
Qatar's LNG Halt: Energy Giant Faces Strikes

Qatar's LNG Halt: Energy Giant Faces Strikes

 Global
3
Haryana's Ambitious Budget Unveiled: From Agri Power Distribution to Wedding Cities

Haryana's Ambitious Budget Unveiled: From Agri Power Distribution to Wedding...

 India
4
Flight Chaos: Amritsar Airport Hit by Iran Airspace Closure

Flight Chaos: Amritsar Airport Hit by Iran Airspace Closure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026