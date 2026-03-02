Sujanpur Tira Holi Festival Set for International Status

The Sujanpur Tira Holi Festival in Himachal Pradesh is poised to become an international event, as announced by the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, during Sunday night's festivities.

Agnihotri detailed significant investments in the region, including Rs 134 crore for various infrastructure projects. Notably, a Chabutra drinking water scheme costing approximately Rs 24 crore is set for completion by July. Moreover, Rs 7.50 crore was allocated for a new bus stand in Sujanpur and Rs 13.50 crore for a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Karot.

The festival's inaugural night witnessed energetic performances, with renowned Punjabi singer Babbu Maan and the 'Harmony of Pines' orchestra captivating the audience. The deputy chief minister also highlighted upcoming transportation projects, including the launch of two new bus services.

