Left Menu

Sujanpur Tira Holi Festival Set for International Status

Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri announced plans to elevate the Sujanpur Tira Holi Festival to an international event. Investments totaling over Rs 134 crore are underway for local infrastructure, including drinking water schemes, bus stands, and schools. A star-studded event featured performances by famous artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:25 IST
Sujanpur Tira Holi Festival Set for International Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sujanpur Tira Holi Festival in Himachal Pradesh is poised to become an international event, as announced by the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, during Sunday night's festivities.

Agnihotri detailed significant investments in the region, including Rs 134 crore for various infrastructure projects. Notably, a Chabutra drinking water scheme costing approximately Rs 24 crore is set for completion by July. Moreover, Rs 7.50 crore was allocated for a new bus stand in Sujanpur and Rs 13.50 crore for a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Karot.

The festival's inaugural night witnessed energetic performances, with renowned Punjabi singer Babbu Maan and the 'Harmony of Pines' orchestra captivating the audience. The deputy chief minister also highlighted upcoming transportation projects, including the launch of two new bus services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shia-Sunni Unity Rises Amid Prayers for Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei

Shia-Sunni Unity Rises Amid Prayers for Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei

 India
2
Controversy Over Saheli Pink Smart Cards in Delhi

Controversy Over Saheli Pink Smart Cards in Delhi

 India
3
SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

 India
4
Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026