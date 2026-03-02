Sujanpur Tira Holi Festival Set for International Status
Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri announced plans to elevate the Sujanpur Tira Holi Festival to an international event. Investments totaling over Rs 134 crore are underway for local infrastructure, including drinking water schemes, bus stands, and schools. A star-studded event featured performances by famous artists.
- Country:
- India
The Sujanpur Tira Holi Festival in Himachal Pradesh is poised to become an international event, as announced by the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, during Sunday night's festivities.
Agnihotri detailed significant investments in the region, including Rs 134 crore for various infrastructure projects. Notably, a Chabutra drinking water scheme costing approximately Rs 24 crore is set for completion by July. Moreover, Rs 7.50 crore was allocated for a new bus stand in Sujanpur and Rs 13.50 crore for a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Karot.
The festival's inaugural night witnessed energetic performances, with renowned Punjabi singer Babbu Maan and the 'Harmony of Pines' orchestra captivating the audience. The deputy chief minister also highlighted upcoming transportation projects, including the launch of two new bus services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Road Collapse Drama: Stranded Truck Highlights Infrastructure Woes in Thane
Qatar Thwarts Iranian Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure
J&K Government Initiates Expansion of Housing Infrastructure Across Key Cities
Middle East Energy Infrastructure Under Siege: Drone Attacks Escalate Crisis
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Oil and Gas Infrastructure Under Attack