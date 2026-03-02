Formula One Navigates Turbulence: Middle East Conflicts & Racing Calendars

Formula One is closely monitoring the escalating crisis in the Middle East, particularly concerning its upcoming races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The FIA, the governing body of Formula One, has emphasized that any decisions about the races will prioritize safety and take into account evolving regional dynamics.

Weekend bombings by the U.S. and Israel in Iran, followed by retaliatory actions in the Gulf States, have disrupted travel in the region, affecting one of the world's main aviation hubs. Formula One teams, having completed pre-season testing in Bahrain, were scheduled to transit through Qatar or the UAE en route to the Australian Grand Prix.

Australian Grand Prix chief executive Travis Auld assures that the travel disruptions will not impact the race in Melbourne this weekend. However, the possibility of rescheduling or relocating races due to conflict remains a consideration, as races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are significant to Formula One's financial and operational strategies.