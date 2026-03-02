Left Menu

Italy's Air Defence Systems in High Demand Amid Middle East Tensions

Gulf countries entangled in the Iran-Israel-US conflict have requested air defence systems from Italy, as stated by Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto. He noted their urgent need to enhance their defence capabilities, including the deployment of Italy's SAMP/T system, to safeguard against escalating tensions.

Gulf nations have turned to Italy for air defence systems amid escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, according to Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto. His comments were made during a hearing with a parliamentary committee.

The minister highlighted the urgency expressed by several Gulf countries to strengthen their air defence capabilities. This move points to rising concerns over potential military confrontations in the region.

Italy's SAMP/T air defence system, known for its advanced capabilities, has been identified as a key component in addressing these defence needs, according to Crosetto's remarks.

