Hyderabad Police Ensure Safe Holi with Strict Measures

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has called for a peaceful Holi celebration. Strict actions are planned against disturbances, including the use of 'Visible Policing' and SHE Teams. Restrictions on DJs and liquor sales are enforced to maintain order and security throughout the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad's top cop, V C Sajjanar, has issued a call for a harmonious and peaceful Holi celebration, urging citizens to steer clear of any disruptive actions. The Commissioner emphasized strict compliance with regulations to ensure community safety.

In a strategic video conference with police officials, Sajjanar focused on enhancing 'Visible Policing' and deploying 'Blue Colts' teams to maintain vigilance. Miscreants who forcefully apply colors or throw them in public spots will face severe penalties. Special 'SHE Teams' have been assigned to monitor and prevent indecent behavior towards women.

Market restrictions are also in place for this festival. No DJs will be allowed, and liquor sales, including toddy compounds and bars, are prohibited from 6 am to 6 pm. These measures, according to Sajjanar, are vital to prevent nuisances and ensure public safety. The Commissioner directed the police to involve peace committees and boost security in sensitive zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

