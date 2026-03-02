India's 2026 Edu-Diplomatic Conclave: Bridging Global Education Partnerships

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, organized at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan by the Ministry of Education. The conclave united representatives from over 50 countries, focusing on strengthening international cooperation in higher education through dialogue with ambassadors, high commissioners, and diplomatic missions.

Pradhan highlighted transformative progress under India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasizing strides in the internationalization of education. He underscored India's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, promoting the nation's dynamic knowledge ecosystem and fast-growing economy as crucial assets in the global arena.

During the event, Secretary of Higher Education Vineet Joshi noted reforms propelled by NEP 2020, emphasizing multidisciplinary education and skilling. He detailed India's clear regulatory framework allowing foreign universities to establish campuses quickly, and the Study in India initiative as a bid to foster global educational partnerships. The conclave featured sessions on advanced technologies and sustainability, showcasing opportunities for joint research, student mobility, and educational innovation.

